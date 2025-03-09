51°F
LETTER: It’s just fiscal common sense

Phil Winter Henderson
March 8, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Elon Musk is the wealthiest man in the world with a net worth of about $350 billion. Per Forbes, the 400 wealthiest individuals in America have a combined net worth of around $6 trillion. This year’s U.S. budget deficit is about $1.9 trillion with a growing national debt of $36 trillion. If the government took every dollar the wealthiest have, it would not solve the ongoing yearly budget deficit and barely dent our national debt.

Our elected officials look fiscally silly when they continue to shout out that the rich must pay their “fair share.” Curiously, they never explain what a fair share is. Instead of shouting that taxes must be raised, Congress should be in an uproar over the deficit and focus on cutting spending and eliminating waste and abuse.

A bankrupt America, credit card declined — the government can’t continue to spend money it does not have, and Congress can’t tax its way out of a $36 trillion debt. Taxpayers deserve common-sense governing and fiscal responsibility. Is this too much to ask from our elected representatives?

