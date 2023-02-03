46°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: It’s laudable to think Congress should have standards …

Ken Lange Las Vegas
February 2, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., waits for the start of a session in the House chamber as the House ...
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., waits for the start of a session in the House chamber as the House meets for the fourth day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

In your Tuesday editorial, you state — after listing Rep. George Santos’ many faults — that Congress should have some standards of honesty. While this is laudable, it is hardly realistic.

Members of Congress have refused to prohibit their own buying stock without regard to their knowledge or influence of the principles involved. Among all the other scandals, members of Congress are particularly prone to embezzling from their own institution. I refer to the House post office and banking scandals.

I think we need to accept that only the amoral and immoral ask their fellow citizens to send them to Congress. Which leaves the Department of Justice, over whose budget they have total control, as the only possible check on their avarice.

MOST READ
1
Fill Lake Mead with Mississippi River water? Don’t rule it out
Fill Lake Mead with Mississippi River water? Don’t rule it out
2
Police say woman stole $100k in cash, chips, jewelry from Strip hotel room
Police say woman stole $100k in cash, chips, jewelry from Strip hotel room
3
Alleged $500M Ponzi scheme preyed on Mormons. It ended with FBI gunfire.
Alleged $500M Ponzi scheme preyed on Mormons. It ended with FBI gunfire.
4
CARTOON: While China prepares for war, here’s what the U.S. military is focused on
CARTOON: While China prepares for war, here’s what the U.S. military is focused on
5
North Strip, downtown casinos give ‘full support’ to A’s
North Strip, downtown casinos give ‘full support’ to A’s
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
LETTER: Trump, Biden and classified documents
LETTER: Trump, Biden and classified documents
LETTER: Spending and the debt ceiling
LETTER: Spending and the debt ceiling
LETTER: Where’s the accountability for the Pentagon?
LETTER: Where’s the accountability for the Pentagon?
LETTER: GOP needs to get tough on spending when a Republican is in the White House
LETTER: GOP needs to get tough on spending when a Republican is in the White House
LETTER: Ranked-choice voting and open primaries
LETTER: Ranked-choice voting and open primaries
LETTER: House Republicans off to a rough start
LETTER: House Republicans off to a rough start