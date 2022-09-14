LETTER: It’s MAGA Republicans who are the threat to the country

Supporters of US President Donald Trump clash with the US Capitol police during a riot at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Alex Edelman/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

I laughed when I read Tim Hicks’ Friday letter to the editor (“Real threat”). Mr. Hicks suggests that socialist Democrats are a bigger threat to our union than “flag-waving, America-loving MAGA Republicans.”

It wasn’t Democrats who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. It wasn’t Democrats who caused five people to lose their lives in a violent attempt to overturn the Democratic process. It wasn’t Democrats who pulled the U.S. flag off the Capitol flagpole and replaced it with a flag bearing the name of the former president.

As a Democrat, I still pledge my allegiance to the flag of the United States of America. Mr. Hicks and his MAGA crew pledge their allegiance to Donald Trump and only Mr. Trump. That’s the real threat to our union.