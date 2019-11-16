LETTER: It’s not all bad news at the Clark County School District

Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

We so often hear about how bad our schools are today. We found a diamond in the rough with Doris French Elementary School. We and several other Korean War veterans were invited last week to talk to the classrooms on our military experience. We saw many attentive teachers and students very eager to learn. The student body understood what patriotism means and displayed respect and behaved in an orderly manner. Thank you teachers and students. A job well done.