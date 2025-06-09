LETTER: It’s not all bad news out there

As a writer who usually focuses on the political scene, I noticed a recent dichotomy in the Review-Journ. On Page 1A was the story of a terrorist who shot fireballs at an Israeli group. Inside, there was the story of 12 people killed in a Mexican rehab center. Finally, there was a story of 200 people killed in a flood in Nigeria. Lots of bad things are happening in the world, right?

Then the dichotomy. On Page 3A, the Review-Journal brings us “THE PIC ME UP” photo. It shows a baby duck being fed by its parents. The RJ (assisted by nature) has skillfully added a different slant to the world. Not one of death and destruction, but of nature, beauty and letting us know there is much more to life than tragedy. Thank you.