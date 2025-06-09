91°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: It’s not all bad news out there

More Stories
LETTER: Another sad Nevada animal cruelty story
AP Photo/Alan Diaz
LETTER: Employers need to ensure workers share in the bounty
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Cellphone ban in the classroom must be enforced
The New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
LETTER: On capitalism, communism and socialism
Ron Moers Henderson
June 8, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

As a writer who usually focuses on the political scene, I noticed a recent dichotomy in the Review-Journ. On Page 1A was the story of a terrorist who shot fireballs at an Israeli group. Inside, there was the story of 12 people killed in a Mexican rehab center. Finally, there was a story of 200 people killed in a flood in Nigeria. Lots of bad things are happening in the world, right?

Then the dichotomy. On Page 3A, the Review-Journal brings us “THE PIC ME UP” photo. It shows a baby duck being fed by its parents. The RJ (assisted by nature) has skillfully added a different slant to the world. Not one of death and destruction, but of nature, beauty and letting us know there is much more to life than tragedy. Thank you.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
LETTER: Blurring legal and illegal
Brett Sears Las Vegas

My relatives, and those of most Americans, came to this country legally. I don’t appreciate the constant blurring of the lines between legal and illegal.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Does anybody really know the truth?
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

In his May 29 letter, Kent Davidson opines that we need more honesty in reporting if we are to preserve our democracy. I agree. But what constitutes truth?

MORE STORIES