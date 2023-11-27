47°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: It’s not Joe’s age

Nicholas P. Gartner Henderson
November 26, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden’s age has nothing to do with his terrible poll numbers. The reason his popularity is dwindling is his inability to do what the people perceive as his job. Let’s face it: Lots of folks who are older than Mr. Biden can walk and chew gum.

I would like to say that, after a lifetime of public service, Mr. Biden deserves to be enjoying retirement at this stage of his life. I would also like to say that the political elites keeping Mr. Biden’s hopes of re-election alive should be tarred and feathered and thrown out of the permanent Washington bureaucracy.

MOST READ
1
I-15 traffic into California backed up for 9 miles
I-15 traffic into California backed up for 9 miles
2
Cirque show halted after on-stage incident
Cirque show halted after on-stage incident
3
Former Las Vegas mobster’s house for sale
Former Las Vegas mobster’s house for sale
4
Raiders safety arrested on DUI charges
Raiders safety arrested on DUI charges
5
20 things to do this holiday season around Las Vegas Valley
20 things to do this holiday season around Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
EDITORIAL: White House green slush fund throwing around cash
EDITORIAL: White House green slush fund throwing around cash
Bettors thankful for favorites, beat books on fruitful NFL weekend
Bettors thankful for favorites, beat books on fruitful NFL weekend
Graney: Is Josh McDaniels still calling plays for Raiders?
Graney: Is Josh McDaniels still calling plays for Raiders?
Raiders report: Maxx Crosby spent night in hospital before Chiefs game
Raiders report: Maxx Crosby spent night in hospital before Chiefs game
Josh Jacobs gets desired workload, but Raiders offense still struggles
Josh Jacobs gets desired workload, but Raiders offense still struggles
Raiders report card: ‘C’ is for offense’s conservative game plan
Raiders report card: ‘C’ is for offense’s conservative game plan