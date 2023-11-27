LETTER: It’s not Joe’s age

The reason his popularity is dwindling is his inability to do what the people perceive as his job.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden’s age has nothing to do with his terrible poll numbers. The reason his popularity is dwindling is his inability to do what the people perceive as his job. Let’s face it: Lots of folks who are older than Mr. Biden can walk and chew gum.

I would like to say that, after a lifetime of public service, Mr. Biden deserves to be enjoying retirement at this stage of his life. I would also like to say that the political elites keeping Mr. Biden’s hopes of re-election alive should be tarred and feathered and thrown out of the permanent Washington bureaucracy.