47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: It’s not just inflation

Bill Minarik Las Vegas
January 5, 2024 - 9:03 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

VIn his Friday letter, Anthony Palmer laments that he has been lied to by the government when officials say that inflation is “easing.” He uses the rising cost of eggs as an “eggxample.” Unfortunately, you can also get shorted when government officials tell the truth, without really understanding the implications of what they are telling you.

The best example of that would be the 2021 interview by The Washington Post where a Biden economic council member was asked if the government was taking into account the highly relevant concept of “shrinkflation” (where the product container shrinks but the price remains the same) in its economic statistics. He replied that the government could no longer gather those statistics because of COVID.

So now when a 20-ounce loaf of bread shrinks to 16 ounces and the price remains the same, there is 0 percent increase in the cost-of-living statistics even though your bread just went up 20 percent per slice. Therefore, everyone’s Social Security COLA will be understated by all of the shrinkflation, every year, compounded until you die — unless you contact elected officials and candidates for office and have them campaign on this “eggxact” issue.

MOST READ
1
‘Swapping homes like stocks’: Wall Street-backed firm buys 264 valley homes in a day
‘Swapping homes like stocks’: Wall Street-backed firm buys 264 valley homes in a day
2
CARTOONS: Putin unveils his most unstoppable weapon
CARTOONS: Putin unveils his most unstoppable weapon
3
Las Vegas Strip company lops several entertainment execs
Las Vegas Strip company lops several entertainment execs
4
CARTOON: Disorder in the court
CARTOON: Disorder in the court
5
Man seen in video attacking judge to remain in custody with bail
Man seen in video attacking judge to remain in custody with bail
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: College football has become a mess
Dave Mesker Las Vegas

A once-great sport ruined by money. How did we ever let the NFL’s money makes a mess of everything that was once good for America?

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Gas bill goes up while usage drops.
Evelyn Martin North Las Vegas

If our Southwest Gas bill keeps going up like this, there will be a lot of people unable to afford to heat their homes.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
LETTER: Unlocking the concept of Bidenomics
Stuart Lipoff Las Vegas

I was lost in the details, but I now understand Bidenomics: President Joe Biden takes money from people who work and gives it to people who do not work.

(Photo Illustration by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
LETTER: Inflation and the reality of shopping
Anthony Palmer Las Vegas

We are being told that “inflation is easing.” One has to only look at the most basic food item to know we are being lied to.

More stories
UNLV’s Beam Hall, site of shooting, to stay closed for spring semester
UNLV’s Beam Hall, site of shooting, to stay closed for spring semester
Adelson remembered in Israel three years after his passing
Adelson remembered in Israel three years after his passing
Wheel of Fortune jackpot tops $1M again at new Strip resort
Wheel of Fortune jackpot tops $1M again at new Strip resort
Golden Knights searching for answers, urgency during slump
Golden Knights searching for answers, urgency during slump
Suspected car thief caught napping in northeast valley
Suspected car thief caught napping in northeast valley
Unbeaten KO artist returns to ring healthy and hungry
Unbeaten KO artist returns to ring healthy and hungry