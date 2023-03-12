62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: It’s OK to be woke

David Stahl Las Vegas
March 11, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 

In response to Victor Davis Hanson’s March 5 opinion piece on the “woke wrecking machine”: Either Mr. Hanson does not understand the definition of “woke” or he is ignoring it. “Woke” is defined per Wikipedia as “alert to and concerned about injustice and discrimination.” If we all behaved in a woke manner, the world would be a better place. Mr. Hanson blames wokeness for the suppression of free expression, dividing us along racial lines and mandating dogma on climate change, among other ridiculous statements, none of which he supports with facts.

Being woke does not diminish or eliminate the constitutional guarantee of free speech. That should permit the truth to be written and appreciated that this country was built on the backs of slave labor. This is part of American history. However, I don’t believe that favoritism should be used in job or college selection or home ownership. There should be equal opportunity for all based on ability and character (as espoused by Dr. Martin Luther King).

In regard to the origins of the COVID virus, the definitive answer has not been determined. Although the Department of Energy has joined the FBI in attributing this to a leak from a Chinese lab, the DOE attribution was with low confidence. Mr. Hanson did not include that part of the statement.

MOST READ
1
$100K video poker jackpot hits at Strip casino
$100K video poker jackpot hits at Strip casino
2
Luke’s Lobster to open its 2nd location on the Strip
Luke’s Lobster to open its 2nd location on the Strip
3
Quarterback tops Raiders’ free agency wish list
Quarterback tops Raiders’ free agency wish list
4
Lombardo declares storm emergency for 3 Nevada counties
Lombardo declares storm emergency for 3 Nevada counties
5
Famed circus family buys Siegfried & Roy’s Jungle Palace
Famed circus family buys Siegfried & Roy’s Jungle Palace
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, speaks at a symposi ...
LETTER: Wishful thinking on China
Lance Martin Las Vegas

As long it remains a totalitarian state, it remains a danger to the United States.

Visitors enter the scenic loop at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Tuesday, Aug. 2 ...
LETTER: ‘Art’ in the desert is just vandalism
Marvin Saines Las Vegas

The so-called “art” featured in Saturday’s Review-Journal built on top of a ridge on the west side of Las Vegas is vandalism, not art.

More stories for you
EDITORIAL: Progressives have a First Amendment problem
EDITORIAL: Progressives have a First Amendment problem
RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: Haley invites Americans to think beyond Black and white
RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: Haley invites Americans to think beyond Black and white
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The woke wrecking machine
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The woke wrecking machine
CLARENCE PAGE: What doesn’t MAGA know about ‘Black national anthem’? A lot
CLARENCE PAGE: What doesn’t MAGA know about ‘Black national anthem’? A lot
LETTER: School District police deserve respect
LETTER: School District police deserve respect
LETTER: A case of Ukraine fatigue
LETTER: A case of Ukraine fatigue