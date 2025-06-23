74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: It’s only tax money

More Stories
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi
LETTER: Iran racing to build the bomb?
LETTER: This time, Hanson misses the point on the left
A pedestrian walks past a makeshift memorial to honor Tina Tintor, 23, at South Rainbow Bouleva ...
LETTER: Nevada needs to get serious about DUI
Members of law enforcement agencies search for shooting suspect, Vance Boelter, at a house Sund ...
LETTER: Minnesota attacks are heart-breaking
Frank de Vroede Kingman, Arizona
June 22, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I read your article on Lewis Jordan’s new contract (“Housing chief will be one of the highest paid officials in Southern Nevada,” Tuesday Review-Journal). What a farce. Why is everyone comparing their pay with other government workers? And then they have the audacity to say that they work hard. Everybody works hard.

On top of Mr. Jordan’s salary, he’s getting extra perks. And then to say that he goes beyond the call of duty and deserves performance pay? In that case, why don’t soldiers get the same performance pay? They also go beyond the call of duty. I also see that they get longevity pay. Time to quit coddling politicians and public officials.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Small pieces of ice float in the water off the shore in Nuuk, Greenland. (AP Photo/Keith Virgo)
LETTER: Invading Greenland?
Jim Veltri Las Vegas

We are being government by people who aren’t giving it much thought.

MORE STORIES