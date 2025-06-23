LETTER: It’s only tax money

I read your article on Lewis Jordan’s new contract (“Housing chief will be one of the highest paid officials in Southern Nevada,” Tuesday Review-Journal). What a farce. Why is everyone comparing their pay with other government workers? And then they have the audacity to say that they work hard. Everybody works hard.

On top of Mr. Jordan’s salary, he’s getting extra perks. And then to say that he goes beyond the call of duty and deserves performance pay? In that case, why don’t soldiers get the same performance pay? They also go beyond the call of duty. I also see that they get longevity pay. Time to quit coddling politicians and public officials.