101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: It’s the last thing that we should do

Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s
Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s
More Stories
FILE - Baseball great Willie Mays. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
LETTER: A legend passes
Sen. Jacky Rosen. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Jacky Rosen begins the deflection campaign
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File
LETTER: The truth about McDonald’s and prices
(Getty Images)
LETTER: When are you too old to drive?
Russell Boyd Las Vegas
June 23, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

After reading your article about local officials urging more acreage for homes in the valley (June 16 Review-Journal), I was a bit shocked. Of course the push for this comes from the chief executive officer, Tina Frias, for the Nevada Home Builders Association. She wants more land to build homes.

What Frias and the association don’t address is the critical water shortage that we are living with. Where is the water coming from for all these new homes? Current residents are subject to fines if we use more than a certain amount, yet new homes continue to be built at around 12,000 per year. That’s about 1.5 billion gallons of water a year.

Those with the Nevada Home Builders Association don’t care if the water shortage continues. They build the houses, sell them and make a boatload of money. It is the homebuyers who will suffer.

The water from the Colorado River is a limited resource. It is not an endless supply. Nevada’s allotment of water from the Colorado has been getting cut each year, yet we allow the builders to put up thousands of new homes each year, drawing additional billions of gallons from our limited resource.

We need to be proactive in managing our water resources. Otherwise we will pay the consequences years down the road.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Baseball great Willie Mays. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
LETTER: A legend passes
Randy Klein Henderson

A tremendous inspiration on the diamond.

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File
LETTER: The truth about McDonald’s and prices
Michael Gonda Chicago The writer is senior vice president and chief impact officer of North America for McDonald’s USA

Any hikes are closely connected to the increase of costs to run restaurants.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: Pawns for radical left-wing groups
recommend 2
LETTER: Here’s who’s to blame for Trump’s predicament
recommend 3
LETTER: Not all Republicans are beholden to the Trump cult
recommend 4
LETTER: Lombardo doesn’t speak for many Nevadans
recommend 5
LETTER: Jacky Rosen begins the deflection campaign
recommend 6
LETTER: This ‘solution’ to our water problems just won’t work