LETTER: It’s the law

In her Sunday letter to the editor, Tracey Howard claimed ICE agents should not wear masks and compared them to local police officers. The comparison is not valid, as there are documented cases of anti-ICE activists doxxing agents using facial recognition software to intimidate them and their families.

The writer also grossly exaggerates ICE enforcement, ridiculously claiming their actions are random. The enforcement of federal immigration law is decried by those who favored open borders and were content to see the country flooded by illegal aliens.