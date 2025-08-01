93°F
LETTER: It’s the law

John Fields Las Vegas
July 31, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

In her Sunday letter to the editor, Tracey Howard claimed ICE agents should not wear masks and compared them to local police officers. The comparison is not valid, as there are documented cases of anti-ICE activists doxxing agents using facial recognition software to intimidate them and their families.

The writer also grossly exaggerates ICE enforcement, ridiculously claiming their actions are random. The enforcement of federal immigration law is decried by those who favored open borders and were content to see the country flooded by illegal aliens.

Carmine Anthony DiFazio North Las Vegas

I’m on Donald Trump’s side with his economics and politics — not the side of Fed chief Jerome Powell.

Ron Stegner Las Vegas

Police officers must go through firearms training and how to make a judgment in critical situations. Why are they trained to aim above the waist instead of below to incapacitate the intruder?

Adam Silbert New York, New York

If the A’s play their cards right, Reggie may even agree to throw out one of the Opening Day ceremonial pitches alongside other legends in a few years.

