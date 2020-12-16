40°F
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: It’s the Wild West again in places such as Nevada, Arizona.

Kim Shinkoskey Woods Cross, Utah
December 15, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Intermountain states have returned to their original Wild West status in this country. Apparently wanting to disaffiliate from statehood and revert to territorial status, these loosely organized populations are once again proving to be ungovernable.

Utah, Idaho, Arizona, Wyoming and Nevada provide a friendly home-base to a nest of anti-intellectual, anti-law, foxhole libertarians, shored up in their weekday beliefs by a hard dose of Sunday “free agency” theology.

Forming up a substantial minority in the area, these folks are anti-union, anti-public school, anti-science, anti-federal lands, anti-environment, anti-ERA, anti-gay, anti-bankruptcy, anti-civil government and anti-law enforcement. Antipathy for traditional American society here goes down to the level of abhorrence of safety inspections on cars, and standard speed limits on freeways.

The core states, extending north into Montana and the Dakotas, have now come out as anti-health and anti-human longevity. As long as the region’s overburdened hospital census does not threaten service to the non-COVID sickly, the overall policy of the territory is to allow its older citizens to die off without substantial public health intervention.

Would someone please start the interview process for a sheriff or two to civilize this place?

THE LATEST
Al Hartmann/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP
LETTER: Nevada green energy plan is long overdue
Nia Pitts Las Vegas

As a mother of two small children and a citizen of Nevada, I’m very happy that Gov. Steve Sisolak released the Nevada Climate Plan.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Election security should be a nonpartisan issue
James A. Decker North Las Vegas

Why isn’t every representative, senator, Supreme Court judge, governor, mayor and every individual citizen up in arms about any possible fraud or mishandling of our election process?