LETTER: It’s the Wild West again in places such as Nevada, Arizona.

(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Intermountain states have returned to their original Wild West status in this country. Apparently wanting to disaffiliate from statehood and revert to territorial status, these loosely organized populations are once again proving to be ungovernable.

Utah, Idaho, Arizona, Wyoming and Nevada provide a friendly home-base to a nest of anti-intellectual, anti-law, foxhole libertarians, shored up in their weekday beliefs by a hard dose of Sunday “free agency” theology.

Forming up a substantial minority in the area, these folks are anti-union, anti-public school, anti-science, anti-federal lands, anti-environment, anti-ERA, anti-gay, anti-bankruptcy, anti-civil government and anti-law enforcement. Antipathy for traditional American society here goes down to the level of abhorrence of safety inspections on cars, and standard speed limits on freeways.

The core states, extending north into Montana and the Dakotas, have now come out as anti-health and anti-human longevity. As long as the region’s overburdened hospital census does not threaten service to the non-COVID sickly, the overall policy of the territory is to allow its older citizens to die off without substantial public health intervention.

Would someone please start the interview process for a sheriff or two to civilize this place?