LETTER: It’s time for Nevada State University

Suman Randhawa, a student speaker who earned her Bachelor of Arts in communications and psychology, waves while walking toward the stage during commencement for Nevada State College at Dollar Loan Center Arena on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Henderson. The class of 2022 was the college’s largest yet with 920 graduates. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

I read Julie Wootton-Greener’s recent article on Nevada State College (“Nevada State University? Not So Fast) with disappointment.

Nevada State College is a little gem on the edge of town. It offers students a chance to earn a degree from an accredited four-year school without incurring a mountain of debt. The class sizes are small, and most of the instructors have years of real world experience. Nevada State students get the chance to learn in an atmosphere completely different from what they would encounter at a larger school where classes are held in auditoriums filled with hundreds of people.

Long-time residents will remember how UNR fought the creation of UNLV. Petty academic jealousies should not figure into this decision. Nevada State has amply demonstrated that it is “The little school that could.” Without question, it has earned the right to be called a university.