84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: It’s time for Nevada State University

Andy Windes Las Vegas
September 17, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Suman Randhawa, a student speaker who earned her Bachelor of Arts in communications and psychol ...
Suman Randhawa, a student speaker who earned her Bachelor of Arts in communications and psychology, waves while walking toward the stage during commencement for Nevada State College at Dollar Loan Center Arena on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Henderson. The class of 2022 was the college’s largest yet with 920 graduates. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

I read Julie Wootton-Greener’s recent article on Nevada State College (“Nevada State University? Not So Fast) with disappointment.

Nevada State College is a little gem on the edge of town. It offers students a chance to earn a degree from an accredited four-year school without incurring a mountain of debt. The class sizes are small, and most of the instructors have years of real world experience. Nevada State students get the chance to learn in an atmosphere completely different from what they would encounter at a larger school where classes are held in auditoriums filled with hundreds of people.

Long-time residents will remember how UNR fought the creation of UNLV. Petty academic jealousies should not figure into this decision. Nevada State has amply demonstrated that it is “The little school that could.” Without question, it has earned the right to be called a university.

MOST READ
1
Raiders buy property across from stadium for more than $16M
Raiders buy property across from stadium for more than $16M
2
‘I’ve certainly made mistakes’: Robert Telles gives jailhouse interview
‘I’ve certainly made mistakes’: Robert Telles gives jailhouse interview
3
3 Raiders starters declared out for Sunday’s game vs. Cardinals
3 Raiders starters declared out for Sunday’s game vs. Cardinals
4
Suspect in RJ reporter’s killing came from politically powerful family
Suspect in RJ reporter’s killing came from politically powerful family
5
CCSD superintendent slams proposed efforts to break up school district
CCSD superintendent slams proposed efforts to break up school district
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST