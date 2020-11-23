LETTER: It’s time to ban smoking in public

As Gov. Sisolak ponders additional moves to curb the spike in positive COVID test results, I respectfully recommend he ban smoking in public spaces.

A walk through any establishment that allows smoking will show a number of people with their masks around their chins smoking, many chain smoking. If we’re going to ask all the populace to wear masks and cease other activities to help curb this hideous pandemic, we can ask smokers to refrain from smoking for the common good.