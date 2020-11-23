64°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: It’s time to ban smoking in public

Tom Morgan Las Vegas
November 22, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

As Gov. Steve Sisolak ponders additional moves to curb the spike in positive COVID test results, I respectfully recommend he do the following: Ban smoking in public spaces.

A walk through any establishment that allows smoking will show a number of people with their masks around their chins smoking, many chain smoking. If we’re going to ask all the populace to wear masks and cease other activities to help curb this hideous pandemic, we can ask smokers to refrain from smoking for the common good.

MOST READ
1
Nevada entering ‘statewide pause’ during coronavirus pandemic
Nevada entering ‘statewide pause’ during coronavirus pandemic
2
Las Vegas restaurant owners react to new COVID-19 limits
Las Vegas restaurant owners react to new COVID-19 limits
3
Nevada casinos face 25% occupancy limit under new COVID rules
Nevada casinos face 25% occupancy limit under new COVID rules
4
Las Vegas landlords moving ahead with evictions despite CDC order
Las Vegas landlords moving ahead with evictions despite CDC order
5
Las Vegas police union files complaint over COVID punishments
Las Vegas police union files complaint over COVID punishments
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Does crime pay?
Gary Strabala Las Vegas

Convicted criminals skirt on restitution.