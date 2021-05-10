LETTER: It’s too late for Clark County School District and grading standards

In regard to your May 3 editorial, “Don’t water down school district’s grading rules”: It has already been buried.

In regard to your May 3 editorial, “Don’t water down school district’s grading rules”: It has already been buried. I have watched the steady decline over the past 13 years. I have tried to be an educator for the past 21 years in the Clark County School District but have been told repeatedly to lower expectations.