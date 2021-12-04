55°F
LETTER: It’s true that abortion isn’t mentioned in the Constitution

Robert Bencivenga Henderson
December 3, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Victor Joecks’ claim in his Wednesday column is certainly correct: The right to abortion does not appear in the U.S. Constitution. May I point out, however, that the following long-accepted points of law also do not appear in that sacred document: the right to remain silent when arrested, the concept of judicial review, the separation of church and state, the right to a jury of your “peers” and executive privilege, just to name a few.

Mr. Joecks’ argument is that if something isn’t enumerated in the document — he uses the Second Amendment example — then the court has no place to interpret the Constitution based on changing national priorities. I think a logical person should see the folly in that position.

