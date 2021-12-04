LETTER: It’s true that abortion isn’t mentioned in the Constitution

Victor Joecks’ claim in his Wednesday column is certainly correct: The right to abortion does not appear in the U.S. Constitution. But neither is judicial review or separation of church and state.

(Washington Post photo by Matt McClain)

Victor Joecks’ claim in his Wednesday column is certainly correct: The right to abortion does not appear in the U.S. Constitution. May I point out, however, that the following long-accepted points of law also do not appear in that sacred document: the right to remain silent when arrested, the concept of judicial review, the separation of church and state, the right to a jury of your “peers” and executive privilege, just to name a few.

Mr. Joecks’ argument is that if something isn’t enumerated in the document — he uses the Second Amendment example — then the court has no place to interpret the Constitution based on changing national priorities. I think a logical person should see the folly in that position.