LETTER: It’s urgent: America must get entitlements under control

It is far past the time for all voting Americans of every political persuasion and ideology to get on board with the simple fact that social entitlement programs must be reduced. Please do your best to stop using this obvious issue as a means to gain political points.

We are $37 trillion in debt. We spend $5.1 trillion annually on entitlement programs representing 66 percent of our annual spending. It is financial suicide to not reduce the benefits. All of us at one time or another have had to sit at the kitchen table and do the math as to how we are going to pay for things we want. Often times we have to cut back, make adjustments or delay getting what we want. That is how it works. Except when you are spending other people’s money.

We are going bankrupt. Cutting back on entitlements must be an option that all of us voting Americans must support. The can has already been kicked down the road and fell into the sewer drain. It’s over.