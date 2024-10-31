LETTER: Jacky Rosen, drug prices and inflation

I don’t believe she has malicious intentions, but at the very least she’s been thoughtless when considering the ramifications of how the overwhelming majority of her votes affect the very people who elected her.

In her re-election bid, Sen. Jacky Rosen frequently cites her support and voting record in regard to limiting costs for seniors when purchasing diabetes medicine. The American Diabetes Association estimates that 29.2 percent of seniors older than 65 are diabetic, and Sen. Rosen should rightfully be commended for her actions.

Unfortunately, 100 percent of seniors (including the 29.2 percent with diabetes) are paying more for gasoline, groceries, utilities, insurance, housing and other daily necessities whose costs have skyrocketed due to other legislation she voted for. Not much of a trade-off.

Sen. Rosen seems like a nice person, and I don’t believe she has malicious intentions, but at the very least she’s been thoughtless when considering the ramifications of how the overwhelming majority of her votes affect the very people who elected her.