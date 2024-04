I have to laugh at the new campaign ad that Sen. Jacky Rosen has running on television. In this ad, Sen. Rosen claims that she isn’t beholden to her political party, the Democratic Party. She says she works for the people of Nevada. According to her Senate voting record, she votes with Brandon .. oops … I mean President Joe Biden 98.6 percent of the time.

Don’t let Sen. Rosen fool you.