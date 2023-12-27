44°F
Letters

LETTER: Jacky Rosen is now worried about high prices

Mary Aquino Las Vegas
December 26, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., speaks to the media in October 2023 in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Jacky Rosen says the merger between Kroger and Albertsons will increase food costs. That’s a slick way of blaming the horrible economy on this merger instead of owning up to the mess the Democrats have made. She says nothing about how she could lower the costs of electricity, gasoline, rent and insurance or fill the senior citizen donut hole on prescriptions. What a joke. Term limits are a must.

LETTER: Trump has only himself to blame
Jason G. Brent Las Vegas

Donald Trump was thrown off the ballot in Colorado because of his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, and for no other reasons.

