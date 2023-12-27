LETTER: Jacky Rosen is now worried about high prices

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., speaks to the media in October 2023 in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Jacky Rosen says the merger between Kroger and Albertsons will increase food costs. That’s a slick way of blaming the horrible economy on this merger instead of owning up to the mess the Democrats have made. She says nothing about how she could lower the costs of electricity, gasoline, rent and insurance or fill the senior citizen donut hole on prescriptions. What a joke. Term limits are a must.