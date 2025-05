Kudos to Sen. Jacky Rosen for pushing the “no tax on tips” measure through the Senate. It’s a decision that is probably welcomed by 90 percent of the state.

Speaking of 90-10 issues, maybe Sen. Rosen could revisit her vote allowing biological men to compete against women. It is befuddling that any elected official would support the 10 percent instead of the 90. It’s never too late for Sen. Rosen to do the right thing.