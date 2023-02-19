50°F
Letters

LETTER: Jacky Rosen says a flat tax would be burdensom to Nevadans

Forrest Henry Las Vegas
February 18, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., hosts a roundtable discussion with College of Southern Nevada st ...
U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., hosts a roundtable discussion with College of Southern Nevada students on STEM and investing in cybersecurity on Friday, May, 12, 2017, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

In her Sunday commentary, Sen. Jacky Rosen argues that a GOP Fair Tax plan would be burdensome for hard-working Nevada families.

Sen. Rosen voted for President Joe Biden’s so-called green energy plan, which has increased prices for everything. She also left out some of the taxes she voted for in the Inflation Reduction Act. There was the $22 billion in corporate taxes. We know who pays for that. Then we have tax hikes on coal, natural gas and crude oil. Maybe this is explains the higher cost of energy.

A flat tax would be the worst thing you could do to a politician. Because every time they’d want to increase taxes, they would have to convince the 300 million people who’d be forced to fund their special project. There would be no carve-out for their donors without having to explain it to the American people. If everybody payed taxes, no matter how much, I think the American voters would be, to say the least, hesitant to support certain spending.

Best of all under the Fair Tax, there would be no IRS.

But Sen. Rosen is a Democrat, so it’s tax the rich and spend more money. Who cares what’s left of the greatest country in the world? Me, I’m looking for firewood.

