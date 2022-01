Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

In response to Tony Perlongo’s Tuesday letter: The only people “killing each other on Jan. 6, 2021” was an unnamed Black police officer killing an unarmed white woman. Now who is “denying truth and espousing conspiracies”?