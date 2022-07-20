LETTER: Jan. 6 committee doing important work

Rusty Bowers, Arizona state House Speaker, from left, Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State, and Gabe Sterling, Georgia Deputy Secretary of State, are sworn in to testify as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

I must respond to Bill Heard’s Saturday letter “Move on.” Unlike Mr. Heard, I have been pleasantly surprised that my paper of record, the Review-Journal, has continued to shine a light on the Jan. 6 committee. Mr. Heard says it’s time to move on; the country no longer cares. I disagree.

The illegal and anti-democratic effort to overturn a legitimate election is something this country should never forget. We should also never forget the cast of clowns/traitors who tried to pull this off — Steve Bannon, Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jeffrey Clark, Mike Lindell and their partners in crime. I can only imagine what might have happened if these characters had not been such clowns.

The largest clown/traitor of all, our former president, must be held accountable for his treasonous actions. And to paraphrase Monty Python, I hope the epitaph for his public “service” career is: “This clown is no more. It has ceased to be.” And he’ll be saying: “It’s cozy here in prison.”