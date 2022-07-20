LETTER: Jan. 6 committee doing important work
Exposing Trump and his cast of clowns and traitors.
I must respond to Bill Heard’s Saturday letter “Move on.” Unlike Mr. Heard, I have been pleasantly surprised that my paper of record, the Review-Journal, has continued to shine a light on the Jan. 6 committee. Mr. Heard says it’s time to move on; the country no longer cares. I disagree.
The illegal and anti-democratic effort to overturn a legitimate election is something this country should never forget. We should also never forget the cast of clowns/traitors who tried to pull this off — Steve Bannon, Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jeffrey Clark, Mike Lindell and their partners in crime. I can only imagine what might have happened if these characters had not been such clowns.
The largest clown/traitor of all, our former president, must be held accountable for his treasonous actions. And to paraphrase Monty Python, I hope the epitaph for his public “service” career is: “This clown is no more. It has ceased to be.” And he’ll be saying: “It’s cozy here in prison.”