Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

In her Jan. 11 letter, Vivian Claeson argues that it is disgusting to try to compare the Jan. 6. 2021, attack on our Capitol with the attacks on Pearl Harbor and the Twin Towers. All were attacks on our democracy. The attack on the Capitol, however, was conducted by people who claim to be Americans. I, too, find that disgusting and shameful. What were they thinking?