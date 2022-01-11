53°F
LETTER: Jan. 6 comparisons are disgusting

Vivian Claeson Las Vegas
January 10, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
AP Photo/John Minchillo
(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

No matter your political affiliation, it should be clear that comparing Jan. 6, 2021, to Pearl Harbor Day or 9/11 is just disgusting.

