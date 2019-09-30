LETTER: Jane Fonda in the National Women’s Hall of Fame?

An insult to U.S. veterans.

Jane Fonda. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)

How could they put Jane Fonda and Angela Davis in the National Women’s Hall of Fame (Review-Journal, Sept. 15)?

Ms. Fonda earned the nickname “Hanoi Jane” for her actions in Vietnam. This is an insult to all the veterans and servicemen and women.

Ms. Davis was a member of the Black Panther group and had a leadership role in the Communist Party of America.

In 1970, the Black Panther gang bombed a vehicle that killed police officer Larry Minard in Omaha. This is an insult to the Minard family and all the police officers doing their duty to keep citizens safe.

Are these two really worthy of this honor?