LETTER: January 20 can’t come quickly enough

Jan. 20 can’t come quickly enough so America can get a president with some common sense instead of one that is delusional and incoherent.

Despite informing the American people on multiple occasions that he would not pardon his son, Hunter, over income tax evasion and gun-related charges, President Joe Biden recently did just that. This should come as no surprise and is just one of his many lies, which include his statements that inflation was “transitory,” that his family did not receive any money from foreign governments and that he had never spoken or had any meetings with his son’s business associates.

Those with a reasonable amount of common sense realize who the real convicted felon is — and it isn’t the one who got a crime elevated from a misdemeanor to a felony solely because of political purposes.