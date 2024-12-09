45°F
Letters

LETTER: January 20 can’t come quickly enough

President Joe Biden in Ballina, Ireland. (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: Biden, gun laws and hypocrisy
LETTERS: On women in combat
LETTER: Onboard with the Democratic agenda
LETTER: Resorts World should be kind to locals
Resorts World in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
LETTER: Resorts World should be kind to locals
Ray Kolander Las Vegas
December 8, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

Despite informing the American people on multiple occasions that he would not pardon his son, Hunter, over income tax evasion and gun-related charges, President Joe Biden recently did just that. This should come as no surprise and is just one of his many lies, which include his statements that inflation was “transitory,” that his family did not receive any money from foreign governments and that he had never spoken or had any meetings with his son’s business associates.

Jan. 20 can’t come quickly enough so America can get a president with some common sense instead of one that is delusional and incoherent.

Those with a reasonable amount of common sense realize who the real convicted felon is — and it isn’t the one who got a crime elevated from a misdemeanor to a felony solely because of political purposes.

