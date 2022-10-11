LETTER: Jesus Jara raise is an insult to teachers

Clark County School District (CCSD) Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara delivers his 2022 State of the Schools address with a theme of “Emerging Stronger Together” at the Caesars Palace on Friday, March 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The starting salary for Clark County public school teachers is $50,115. The average salary for these teachers is between $56,482 and $58,000. This might help explain why the district has difficulty attracting high-quality teachers. Here’s one more number: The school board recently awarded a $75,000 pay raise to the superintendent. That is about $18,000 more than the average teacher’s salary. I consider that an insult to our teachers. Do you?