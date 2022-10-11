80°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: Jesus Jara raise is an insult to teachers

Richard Berman Las Vegas
October 10, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Clark County School District (CCSD) Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara delivers his 2022 State of th ...
Clark County School District (CCSD) Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara delivers his 2022 State of the Schools address with a theme of “Emerging Stronger Together” at the Caesars Palace on Friday, March 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The starting salary for Clark County public school teachers is $50,115. The average salary for these teachers is between $56,482 and $58,000. This might help explain why the district has difficulty attracting high-quality teachers. Here’s one more number: The school board recently awarded a $75,000 pay raise to the superintendent. That is about $18,000 more than the average teacher’s salary. I consider that an insult to our teachers. Do you?

MOST READ
1
Allegiant Stadium founding sponsor reportedly owes Raiders millions
Allegiant Stadium founding sponsor reportedly owes Raiders millions
2
Maxx Crosby opens up to ESPN about battle with alcohol, drugs — VIDEO
Maxx Crosby opens up to ESPN about battle with alcohol, drugs — VIDEO
3
$206M M Resort expansion announced by Penn Entertainment
$206M M Resort expansion announced by Penn Entertainment
4
Goodbye nosy neighbor — slot players get more room on gaming floor
Goodbye nosy neighbor — slot players get more room on gaming floor
5
‘She stopped breathing’: Victim recounts Strip stabbing attack
‘She stopped breathing’: Victim recounts Strip stabbing attack
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump speaks during a school choice event in the Roosevelt Room of the White H ...
LETTER: The MAGA agenda
Ray Grosser Las Vegas

There is a dark side.