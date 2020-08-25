96°F
Letters

LETTER: Jesus Jara should have been better prepared regarding virus

John Pauli Las Vegas
August 24, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Clark County School Superintendent Jesus Jara was interviewed by KNPR on Friday. He made the comment that “everyone” thought the virus would go away in the summer. Actually, most experts said they did not know. Everything presented by officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made it clear that either they “hoped” it would reduce before the summer, but they had no scientific evidence to believe that.

If the superintendent based his decisions for the district based on his “belief” that the virus would just go away, then he did not use the facts available to him to do what is best for the district. Precious time to plan was wasted in preparation for the next school year. We need a leader who will do what is best based on facts

