LETTER: Joe and Jill Biden as Woodrow and Edith Wilson

President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden, attend a service at the Philadelphia Korean War Memorial at Penn's Landing on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Ladies and gentlemen: For your enjoyment for the next four years, we give you President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, in the roles of President Woodrow Wilson and first lady Edith Wilson. It will be interesting to see how the power play between Ms. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris plays out. Provided, of course, our erstwhile media does anything resembling their jobs. Fasten your seat belts. It’s going to be a bumpy flight.