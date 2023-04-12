78°F
Letters

LETTER: Joe Biden a spineless commander in chief

J.J. Schrader Henderson
April 11, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden (The Associated Press)
I noticed the front page headline on Friday’s Review-Journal: “Biden: It’s Trump’s fault.” This referenced President Joe Biden’s embarrassing evacuation of Afghanistan and the subsequent mess we now have in the region.

Now we learn that he blatantly lied to the American public about the intelligence capabilities of the Chinese balloon he allowed to float unchallenged across our most sensitive military sites. The president of Taiwan (one of our staunchest strategic and economic allies in the Far East) visits the United States and Mr. Biden doesn’t even meet with her, despite the potential for conflict with China being at its highest point in memory. Apparently, he couldn’t fit his rest time at Camp David into his schedule.

At the time when we may need our Strategic Petroleum Reserves, he drains them to the lowest levels in decades by selling our oil to China. He may proudly wear his “Top Gun” aviator sunglasses, but to call this spineless president a commander in chief is a joke.

As American service personnel may very well shed blood in the near future, the Review-Journal might keep Friday’s headline handy. I’m sure that will be the go-to rationale we’ll hear from this administration.

