LETTER: Joe Biden again abandons an ally

LETTER: No need for an SOS on Social Security

I just finished listening to President Joe Biden tell us he is withholding a large weapons shipment to Israel. This is the same Joe Biden who many times has stated that America would never abandon our allies.

I hear laughter from Tel Aviv to Afghanistan — and we cannot leave out my personal favorite, Vietnam. Who can forget all of the American weapons and ammunition left behind to arm the enemies of our loyal allies?

Keep up the good work, Joe.