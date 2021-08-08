LETTER: Joe Biden again puts it to the nation’s landlords

Gabriella Angotti-Jones Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabriellaangojo

Because they extended the evictions again, I have a relief program for landlords (me). Landlords shouldn’t have to pay income taxes for two years. Not a big deal. This is passive income taxed at a lesser rate. Property taxes, HOA fees and landlord mortgages should all be suspended until this is over.

Where will all of the tax money come from? The rest of the populace. Why do they get a free pass to not help the reprobates? This way we can hold hands and be in this altogether.