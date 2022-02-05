LETTER: Joe Biden and a Black female Supreme Court justice

As much I think that an African American woman will be an asset on the Supreme Court, I think that President Joe Biden and the White House went about it the wrong way.

As much I think that an African American woman will be an asset on the Supreme Court, I think that President Joe Biden and the White House went about it the wrong way and invited criticism. In my mind, the right thing to say would have been “I’m going to nominate the best candidate for the position.” Then, make sure that qualified African American women are in that mix and, all things being equal, pick an African American woman.

By announcing ahead of time that he would nominate an African American woman regardless, the president made it sound like he was not looking for the best qualified person, only an African American woman — which is not the case. Too bad because her reputation, if confirmed, will always have a cloud over it.