LETTER: Joe Biden and high gasoline prices

President Joe Biden is trying to offset the effect of high gasoline prices by releasing a million barrels of oil a day from this country’s strategic reserves. According to Mr. Biden, this will lower the price 10 cents to 35 cents a gallon. This will still mean costs of about $5 a gallon here in Southern Nevada. Looks like the president is trying to get on our good side after the highest rate of inflation in 40 years happened on his watch.

If the fuel is really strategic, don’t we need it for our national defense? Or is that just a play on words?

Some states are eliminating the tax on gasoline. Because this tax is used to maintain our roads and bridges, it seems as if those states are shooting themselves in the foot.

Even with prices as high as they are, I still see people wasting gasoline by driving too fast, racing up to red lights, speeding up to get around a car just to have to slow down to make a turn and sitting in their car while the engine idles.

We could all help ourselves without the government help. Remember the saying during World War II: “Is that trip really necessary?”