LETTER: Joe Biden and his tax hikes

I am not sure where Joe Biden took economics, but he should know that the economy is all intertwined. When you tax somebody, they have to get it from somewhere. Mr. Biden said he would tax only people who make $400,000 or more. Well, I don’t think those people have trees in their backyards where they can just pull some more cash off. It has to come from somewhere. Eventually, the costs will find their way down to us. It’s called the trickle-down effect.