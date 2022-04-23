61°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
If you are having problems accessing today’s e-Edition, please click on this link VIEW E-EDITION
Letters

LETTER: Joe Biden and the oil and gas industry

John Severson Henderson
April 22, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The Biden administration talking point regarding oil production is that there are thousands of leases that are not being worked. Why aren’t they drilling? Let me count the reasons.

1) A disdain for fossil fuels. Our president is determined to cripple the fossil fuel industry to fight climate change. Would a rational investor knowing this plow more money into fossil fuels? Exxon Mobil is currently investing $1 billion per year in research into alternative forms of energy ranging from algae that produce biofuels to efforts to transform emissions into electricity. That money could go into oil production. By the way, electric vehicles require lithium batteries. More than 75 percent of lithium producers are in China, Australia, Chile and Argentina. Hardly conducive to energy independence.

2) Shortages. The number of workers producing oil and gas has been steadily decreasing, dropping from 137,000 workers in February 2020 to 115,000 today. Add on the difficulty of procuring sand, steel, copper and nickel for the drilling process.

3) Risk. There is the risk of volatility of oil prices. Many institutional investors got burned over the past decade when the attitude in energy was all about growth — before prices tanked. Now the watchword in the oil patch is “capital discipline,” emphasizing paying down debt and return on investment.

4) Regulations. This week the Biden administration announced it is restoring stricter environmental standards for approving new pipelines, and they increased the cost of royalties for companies on new federal land leases.

These a few of the great headwinds facing our oil companies today. There is no message from Washington to “Drill, baby, drill.”

MOST READ
1
Plane flips over while waiting on runway at Las Vegas airport
Plane flips over while waiting on runway at Las Vegas airport
2
Steve Wynn finds buyer for Las Vegas mansion, flips Florida house
Steve Wynn finds buyer for Las Vegas mansion, flips Florida house
3
CARTOONS: We are tired of setting records
CARTOONS: We are tired of setting records
4
3 arrested after confronting Legacy High student, 1 batters school police
3 arrested after confronting Legacy High student, 1 batters school police
5
New airline to Las Vegas adding more flights in September
New airline to Las Vegas adding more flights in September
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: COVID questions remain
Al Lasso Las Vegas

As the disease slips into the background, writer wants answers.