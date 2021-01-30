LETTER: Joe Biden begins to put America last

President Joe Biden and the Democrats have called for unity. Yet for the past four years they have impeded, marginalized and obstructed all aspects of former President Donald Trump’s agenda.

President Joe Biden. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Mr. Biden has been in office for barely a week, and he has terminated the Keystone pipeline, which caused Excel Energy to cut 10,000 jobs; offered to take as many as 125,000 refugees into this country from throughout the world, which will lead to more dependency and job loss; and offered a path to citizenship for as many as 11 million people who entered our country illegally. What a wonderful start to making America last.