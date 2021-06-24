84°F
Letters

LETTER: Joe Biden causes chaos at the border

K. Smee Henderson
June 23, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
AP Photo/Eric Gay, File
AP Photo/Eric Gay, File

We were warned that this administration wanted open borders and to get rid of border security. President Joe Biden signed an executive order ending the “Remain in Mexico” and Third Safe Country” policies for asylum seekers that prevented the catastrophe we are seeing now. Mexico and Guatemala’s leaders supported Donald Trump’s policies because they didn’t want human traffickers and the destabilization of their nations that occurs when people from all over the world start heading to your country.

This is devastating our border cities, and bipartisan leaders all over Texas and Arizona are begging our president for help. They could end this tomorrow by reversing the executive orders and going back to the previous policies. The fact that they won’t even go there, much less acknowledge the cruel chaos that they have created, shows a severe lack of leadership.

