LETTER: Joe Biden doing a good job?

President Joe Biden signs executive orders after speaking about the coronavirus, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, right, in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

In her Tuesday op-ed, Susan Estrich talks about how Joe Biden’s popularity is edging up as long as gasoline prices stay in line. She refers to him as “Uncle Joe.”

But Mr. Biden cannot finish a sentence, forgets what he is saying or where he is in public appearances, and is an embarrassment as he represents our country on the world stage. He has little or no influence in world affairs. He has opened the floodgates to illegal immigrants coming into our country and has done nothing to stop the trafficking of women and children.

The U.S. military under a Biden Pentagon has sacrificed meritocracy for wokeness in recent years, sending a message that discourages new applicants and worsens the recruiting crisis, according to NBC News.

This is a man who accomplished nothing in his many years as a senator and who rode the coattails of Barack Obama into the presidency. He has pushed one illegal program after another with his executive orders that have been reversed by the courts. To be blunt, I am embarrassed for him, for our country and for those who support him.