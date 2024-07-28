90°F
Letters

LETTER: Joe Biden finally unites the country

LETTER: Democrats perpetrated a hoax on the American people
LETTER: The Mirage deserved better
LETTER: Getting ahead of ourselves on electric vehicles
LETTER: Large solar projects have costs
Mike Morgan Las Vegas
July 27, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

It was heartwarming to see the media praise Joe Biden for his selfless act of withdrawing from the presidential campaign. He was admired for putting our country’s well-being above his own personal interests. Listening to the liberal media, I realized he has finally fulfilled his promise to “bring the country together.” Now, Democrats and Republicans alike are united in their belief that the country is better off with Mr. Biden out of the White House.

LETTER: The Mirage deserved better
Shawn Jenkins North Las Vegas

In a Vegas world of copycats, The Mirage was one of a kind. Truly a shame to close a gem.

LETTER: The new democracy
Robert L. Cordero Washington, Utah

Democratic elites will force a candidate on the masses.

LETTER: A Trump miracle?
Josh Kunis Las Vegas

Victor Joecks’ assertion that God specifically intervened for Donald Trump (he actually called it a miracle) but allowed Corey Comperatore to be killed is absurd blasphemy and a perversion of scripture.

LETTER: Shame is powerful tool
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

At least half a dozen people should have resigned already over the recent Trump assassination attempt. Or they should have been fired in disgrace and dishonor.

