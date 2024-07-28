LETTER: Joe Biden finally unites the country
Both Democrats and Republicans happy that he’s out.
It was heartwarming to see the media praise Joe Biden for his selfless act of withdrawing from the presidential campaign. He was admired for putting our country’s well-being above his own personal interests. Listening to the liberal media, I realized he has finally fulfilled his promise to “bring the country together.” Now, Democrats and Republicans alike are united in their belief that the country is better off with Mr. Biden out of the White House.