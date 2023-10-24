LETTER: Joe Biden, foreign policy expert

I am terrified to think of him serving another four years as our president.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Every day I wake up so thankful that we have the self-proclaimed most-experienced president in foreign affairs in our history. Of course, sarcasm is intended.

I am no fan of former President Donald Trump. I find him to be reprehensible. When he was in power, however, our enemies knew that if they tried to do something he would shut them down. With President Joe Biden, there is no such fear.

Mr. Biden has financially helped Iran — and, by extension, its proxies in Hamas and Hezbollah — by allowing the nation to again sell its oil. I have seen estimates of anywhere from $60 billion to $100 billion in increased revenue that Iran did not have under Mr. Trump. This is money that flows to terrorist organizations.

Mr. Biden is effectively supporting both sides in the current Middle East conflict. This is insane. He is rapidly aging right in front of us and the world. I am terrified to think of him serving another four years as our president.