LETTER: Joe Biden has been in Washington for 50 years

Former Vice President Joe Biden. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Let’s examine the facts. Joe Biden, a former Democratic vice president and U.S. senator from Delaware, a D.C. insider with almost five decades as a Washington, blames President Donald Trump, who’s spent fewer than four years inside the Beltway, for the current dismal state of affairs in our country. What’s wrong with this picture? A vote for Mr. Biden is a vote for the same old same old — only this time even older.