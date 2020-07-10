92°F
Letters

LETTER: Joe Biden has been in Washington for 50 years

Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas
July 9, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Let’s examine the facts. Joe Biden, a former Democratic vice president and U.S. senator from Delaware, a D.C. insider with almost five decades as a Washington, blames President Donald Trump, who’s spent fewer than four years inside the Beltway, for the current dismal state of affairs in our country. What’s wrong with this picture? A vote for Mr. Biden is a vote for the same old same old — only this time even older.

