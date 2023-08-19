LETTER: Joe Biden has my vote: Here’s why

(The Associated Press)

Joe Biden has my vote. Let me tell you why:

I enjoy watching home mortgage rates soar past 7 percent. Five dollar a gallon gasoline is super fun. I really want to buy an electric car. My electric bill has nearly doubled in the past year, so plugging in will be a financial funfest.

Our president is so frugal. He has kept his Ukraine spending to just under $1 trillion. Well done! I don’t understand why middle-class Americans complain when the cost of living has risen 28 percent in two years. Gee whiz, just do fewer things.

I love a president who refuses to hold an actual press conference. Why answer questions when you have all the answers? As Americans watch drugs and illegals flowing freely into our country, do not believe your eyes. It’s only an illusion. A bald guy in homeland security told me so.

The data don’t lie. This administration has failed and will continue to fail. So to the 37 percent of Americans who still believe in this president: Tell me why.