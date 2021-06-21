LETTER: Joe Biden is a gaffe machine

Can we take three more years of this?

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Joe Biden has had one blunder after another since taking the Oval Office: stopping the Keystone pipeline, the disaster at the border, spending $1 billion of taxpayer money on California high-speed rail and proposing tax policies that will destroy the economy and increase the middle-class tax burden.

We also have soaring gas oline prices, out-of-control and surging crime, foreign policies that make our enemies happy and a vice president who is so far in over her head it’s almost comical.

Mr. Biden doesn’t know the difference between Libya and Syria, and the beat goes on.

Can America take three and a half more years of this?