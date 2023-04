Do we really want him to finish what he started?

President Joe Biden waves as he walks to Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House, Friday, May 7, 2021, in Washington. Biden is spending the weekend at Camp David in Maryland. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

So Joe Biden wants to run again so he can complete what he started. Like higher gas prices? Higher food prices? Higher utility prices. Does he owe that many favors that he won’t give the younger people a chance in office? He’s younger than I am, and I think he’s too old.