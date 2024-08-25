82°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Joe Biden is not a ‘hero’

President Joe Biden. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
President Joe Biden. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
More Stories
Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
LETTER: The Democrats’ new patron saint plays Santa Claus
LETTER: Members of the Las Vegas City Council should all be impeached
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Where is the common sense from the Clark County Health District?
Donald Trump watches during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Charles ...
LETTER: Trump and military service
Bill Heard Boulder City
August 24, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

I object to the use of the word “hero” in your Aug. 20 front-page headline describing Joe Biden’s appearance at the DNC. I knew a lot of heroes. They sacrificed their lives in the service of our nation — unlike Mr. Biden, who spent five decades feeding at the trough of government largess while ensconced in a plush office in Washington. Five decades of enriching him and his family at government expense. Mr. Biden is not self-sacrificing, he is merely self-serving. Please reserve the term “hero” for those Americans who truly deserve it.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Donald Trump watches during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Charles ...
LETTER: Trump and military service
John Boron Las Vegas The writer is a retired U.S. Air Force major.

Former president has shown his willingness to make sacrifices to serve his country.

(Southern Nevada Water Authority)
LETTER: Into the weeds on water conservation
Tom Mayer Las Vegas

As the population of the area grows, increased water conservation will ensure the longevity of the area’s water supply.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Wedn ...
LETTER: Harris gets sucked in to Trump’s pandering
Arthur Timm Las Vegas

Ms. Harris should have said that she would consider signing such a plan only after legislators considered the effects of the tip proposal on the deficit, Social Security and other possible downsides I don’t see.

MORE STORIES