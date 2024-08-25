LETTER: Joe Biden is not a ‘hero’

I object to the use of the word “hero” in your Aug. 20 front-page headline describing Joe Biden’s appearance at the DNC. I knew a lot of heroes. They sacrificed their lives in the service of our nation — unlike Mr. Biden, who spent five decades feeding at the trough of government largess while ensconced in a plush office in Washington. Five decades of enriching him and his family at government expense. Mr. Biden is not self-sacrificing, he is merely self-serving. Please reserve the term “hero” for those Americans who truly deserve it.