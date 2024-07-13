100°F
Letters

LETTER: Joe Biden is playing the long game

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Liberals in a tizzy over the Supreme Court
President Joe Biden (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Making excuses for a failing president
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: A circus at the Clark County government center
Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Here's what the presidential candidates must do to convince voters
Kirk Rowe Las Vegas
July 12, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

Joe Biden has served in Washington since 1972, as a U.S. senator, vice president and president. That adds up to more than 52 years in Washington. At the very least, he knows how things are done inside the Beltway.

It seems that Mr. Biden and his family don’t want his career to end with the ignominy of quitting before the job is done. If he loses to Donald Trump in the election, that would be acceptable. As he said last Friday night, “I gave it my all.” Were he to win, he could then resign due to medical reasons shortly thereafter and turn the reins over to Kamala Harris. He leaves public service with grace and his dignity intact.

It is a brilliant, but high stakes, strategy.

Ms. Harris could not win the presidency on her own, having dropped out of the 2020 contest before the Iowa caucuses due to a lack of support. She gets the Oval Office in this scenario without having to run a campaign or spend a dime. Nikki Haley would be proven right when she opined that voting for Mr. Biden is a vote for President Kamala Harris.

All the Democrats in the Capitol whining and scheming to remove Mr. Biden from the ballot are being short-sighted. Joe is about to outfox them all.

(The Washington Post by Patrick T. Fallon)
LETTER: How can we report plate scofflaws?
Jeralyn Elsasser Las Vegas

Is it possible to have volunteers send in information on these expired plates? I would do so if I knew someone would follow through and check their status.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Yes to red-light cameras
Pat Russell Henderson

The camera systems must be operated by the county and not a contractor. The cost of operating the traffic camera systems must not be dependent on the fines collected.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: Get Joe out from behind the wheel
Marvin Wear Las Vegas

He has driven this country the wrong way for far too long. We all know the damage a wrong-way driver can do.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Red light cameras in Las Vegas?
Jack Oliver Las Vegas

Perhaps the whole problem with people endangering others could be solved if we stopped knocking down traffic tickets to parking tickets.

