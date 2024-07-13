LETTER: Joe Biden is playing the long game

All the Democrats in the Capitol whining and scheming to remove Mr. Biden from the ballot are being short-sighted. Joe is about to outfox them all.

Joe Biden has served in Washington since 1972, as a U.S. senator, vice president and president. That adds up to more than 52 years in Washington. At the very least, he knows how things are done inside the Beltway.

It seems that Mr. Biden and his family don’t want his career to end with the ignominy of quitting before the job is done. If he loses to Donald Trump in the election, that would be acceptable. As he said last Friday night, “I gave it my all.” Were he to win, he could then resign due to medical reasons shortly thereafter and turn the reins over to Kamala Harris. He leaves public service with grace and his dignity intact.

It is a brilliant, but high stakes, strategy.

Ms. Harris could not win the presidency on her own, having dropped out of the 2020 contest before the Iowa caucuses due to a lack of support. She gets the Oval Office in this scenario without having to run a campaign or spend a dime. Nikki Haley would be proven right when she opined that voting for Mr. Biden is a vote for President Kamala Harris.

