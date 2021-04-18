LETTER: Joe Biden is the master of deception

A true magician knows that, for an act to be successful, it has to have a moment of diversion. President Joe Biden incorporates this tactic in every political decision.

1 He proposes rebuilding America’s infrastructure for $2.3 trillion while only 9 percent of that money is actually for physical rebuilding.

2 He sends the vice president to Mexico (not the border) to find the root cause of illegal migration.

3. He starts pointing his finger at Russia while ignoring the billion-dollar baby, the champion of human rights, China.

4. He appoints a commission to study the size of the Supreme Court … you know, just to check it out.

Mr. Biden wants to compare himself to FDR. I have one question: Is FDR even included in our newly reworked history?