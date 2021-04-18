66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Joe Biden is the master of deception

Don Perry Las Vegas
April 17, 2021 - 9:02 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A true magician knows that, for an act to be successful, it has to have a moment of diversion. President Joe Biden incorporates this tactic in every political decision. Examples:

1 He proposes rebuilding America’s infrastructure for $2.3 trillion while only 9 percent of that money is actually for physical rebuilding.

2 He sends the vice president to Mexico (not the border) to find the root cause of illegal migration.

3. He starts pointing his finger at Russia while ignoring the billion-dollar baby, the champion of human rights, China.

4. He appoints a commission to study the size of the Supreme Court … you know, just to check it out.

Mr. Biden wants to compare himself to FDR. I have one question: Is FDR even included in our newly reworked history?

MOST READ
1
Car drives onto pedestrian bridge on Las Vegas Strip
Car drives onto pedestrian bridge on Las Vegas Strip
2
Raiders getting ready to welcome back young linebacker
Raiders getting ready to welcome back young linebacker
3
Mountain lion captured in northwest Las Vegas Valley
Mountain lion captured in northwest Las Vegas Valley
4
Woman accused of stealing watches valued at $82K from men on Strip
Woman accused of stealing watches valued at $82K from men on Strip
5
Condemned Nevada killer prefers firing squad over lethal injection
Condemned Nevada killer prefers firing squad over lethal injection
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: Ted Cruz and ‘woke corporations’
Richard L. Strickland Las Vegas

All of a sudden the same corporations that gave financial support to the GOP are now “woke corporations”?

Then-President Donald Trump arrives to speak, with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National ...
LETTER: The experts make mistakes
Reid Grosky Las Vegas

Victor Joecks had quite a list in his Wednesday column of errors by the coronavirus experts. But he might have missed a big one.